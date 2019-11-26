Kerala man gets life term for stabbing youth to death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court has found a Nemom native guilty of murdering a youth for petty reasons and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Madhu, 44, a resident of Karumam colony near Nemom was sentenced to life by Additional Sessions Judge Jose N Cyril for fatally stabbing 19-year-old Shehenshah, a resident of Tirumala, in 2012.

The court also slapped the convict with a fine of `3 lakh, which should be given to the deceased person’s mother; failing which two more years will be added to his sentence. The prosecution case was that Shehenshah owed Madhu a small amount of money and when he failed to return it in time, Madhu picked up a quarrel with him. In the ensuing fight, Madhu stabbed Shehenshah with a knife. Though the victim was rushed to two private hospitals, he could not be saved.

At the time of his death, Shehenshah was doing a computer course after completing Plus-Two course.

The prosecution was represented by Public Prosecutor M Salahudeen.The prosecution had produced 23 witnesses, 24 documents and six material evidence to prove the case.