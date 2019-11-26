Roadside helmets cheap, but unsafe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With helmets made mandatory for pillion riders, the city has been witnessing a huge increase in the roadside sale of helmets. Roadside helmets available at reduced prices attract a large number of customers. While good-quality helmets are priced above Rs 1,000, low-quality ones are available for around Rs 500. Only helmets with ISI certification are allowed in the market. But Motor Vehicles Department officials say helmets with fake ISI marks are available at roadside stalls.

“I bought a helmet from a roadside outlet at Pongumoodu the other day. I didn’t want to shell out more than Rs 1,000 for one so I bought it for Rs 450,” said Arun Prabhakar from Thycaud. He is one among the many who aren’t concerned about the quality of helmets.

“Most helmets available along the roadside are being sold under the banner, ‘Helmets’. Not as ‘Motor Vehicle Helmets’. They can be used for any purpose. It can be used by electricity workers, household and construction workers,” said an official with the Motor Vehicles Department. “The MVD has not given any directions to ensure the quality of the helmets sold in the shops. It is the GST Department and police which should take action against such roadside helmet sale,” he said.

Poor-quality helmets do not serve the purpose and pose a potential hazard to life. “Most of them are made using cheap materials. These helmets cannot save your lives. During accidents

Look for these