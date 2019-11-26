Thiruvananthapuram schools to be made neat and tidy by Nov 30

By Express News Service

Spick and span

Cleaning/maintenance works to be done immediately after making schedule

Schools told to submit draft estimate report with maintenance work to be done

Bio-degradable and non bio-degradable waste to be collected separately

Plastic bottles and utensils should not be used in schools

No burning of waste inside schools

Toilets should be cleaned and maintained neatly, with sufficient light, water, bucket and mugs

Weekly inspections in schools by health inspector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the death of Shehla Sherin due to a snakebite in a classroom in Sulthan Bathery, the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation is going for immediate cleaning of school premises under its limits. The corporation council will come up with a school-based action plan for infrastructure development or maintenance as is necessary for each school concerned.

In a meeting held at SMV Model School on Monday, the corporation has assigned teams from each school to do a thorough inspection of the school on Tuesday and to make an action plan for cleaning activities in the next few days. The list is to be made on a priority basis and should be mailed to the project secretariat in the corporation office. The cleaning works are expected to be completed by Saturday.

Once the cleaning works are over, the corporation officials of the respective zone in which the school is located and the school authorities should jointly prepare a draft estimate of maintenance works and submit the report to the Mayor. As part of its efforts to keep the school premises clean, schools were urged to set up mini Material Recovery Facility (MRFs).

Mayor A Sreekumar has said the Corporation would do everything possible to aid the schools in cleaning up the premises and maintaining it well. “It is imperative that we keep the school premises clean. Green protocol should be followed in all schools. The schools should be able to dispose of the bio-degradable waste on its premises instead of burning them on school premises. More importantly, each classroom and the toilets should be maintained well. Plastic bottles and disposable utensils should not be brought to schools and the teachers should ensure this,” he said.

The non-biodegradable waste collected in the MRFs should be moved to the nearest corporation MRF every second Saturday and overseen by the health inspector. The MRF and related works should be led by the school’s green army. The corporation has asked schools which do not a have a green army to set up one by December 15. Over 400 representatives from various schools took part in the meeting.