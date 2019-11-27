Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will help more beneficiaries build homes

The civic body in an all-party meet decided to raise the number of beneficiaries per ward from seven to 16 following  protests

Published: 27th November 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has decided to increase the number of PMAY-LIFE housing project beneficiaries per ward from seven to 16 after protests erupted against limiting the numbers. 

The decision was taken at the all-party meeting on Tuesday which followed the emergency council meeting called on Monday to discuss the implementation of LIFE-PMAY housing schemes. The opposition councillors had been demanding houses for all the applicants. However, the corporation citing the financial limitations expressed its inability to do so but agreed to increase the number of beneficiaries to 16 which also include six beneficiaries who bought land through the project under various categories like SC/ST and homeless. 

“We all want to give the homeless, homes. However, the corporation’s share is `2 lakh. Adding more beneficiaries will affect our financial stability. We have finished the verification of documents of seven each so far. Now with three more added to every ward, the verifications will have to be done,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. As of now, beneficiaries are being paid in 5 installments.

Each beneficiary of PMAY project of the central government would get `1.5 lakh to build a house. In Kerala, with the project now clubbed with LIFE project, the state government will add a share of `50,000 and the local body will give `2 lakh, taking the total sum provided to the beneficiary to `4 lakh.

Congress council party leader D Anil Kumar said: “Our intention is to ensure that all beneficiaries get the houses promised to them. It is high time we move past the bureaucratic nuances and go to the implementation. The increased numbers should prove a breather for at least a few families.”

M R Gopan, BJP council party leader said: “This is a victory of our protests with regard to PMAY-LIFE scheme. We wanted maximum people to benefit from the project. Now, the arguments with regard to financial constraints is not acceptable. They have already taken loan from HUDCO. The constraints are simply excuses.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananathapuram corporation housing project PMAY-LIFE
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp