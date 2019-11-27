Sainik School Kazhakootam wins inter-school debate competition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sainik School Kazhakootam won the first place in the 11th Col N J Nair Memorial Interschool English Debate Competition – 2019 held on the school premises. Cadet Adrian Denson of Sainik School Kazhakootam bagged the first position while Aparna S Rajiv of St Thomas Central School and Fida Fathima of Jyothy Central School won the second and third positions, respectively.

The annual competition is organised in memory of Col N J Nair, an alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam, who laid down his life while serving the country. Twenty-eight debaters representing 14 schools in and around Thiruvananthapuram took part in the debate on the motion ‘Demonetisation has proved to be a boon for the Indian economy.’

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena was the chief guest. The winners were given cash prizes, trophies and certificates by the chief guest. Denson who won the first position got a cash prize of Rs 5,000. Col V K S Rawat, principal, Sainik School Kazhakootam, Cdr K M Breeze Antony, administrative officer, and Wg Cdr Alka Chaudhary, vice-principal, also attended the prize distribution ceremony.