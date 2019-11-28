Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Burnt body found from house that caught fire 

The charred body of a person was found from a house that caught fire near the Vikas Bhavan depot of the KSRTC in the city on Wednesday night.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Fire Force personnel said they received an emergency call by local residents who found smoke billowing out of the second floor of house no. VL-5 on Vikas Lane, opposite to KSRTC depot."We received a call at 10.10 pm and a team reached the spot in less than five minutes. Our team doused the fire after breaking the windowpane of the second floor. 

Afterwards we broke open the door and found the body lying face down on the bed,” said a fire officer.
“The body was burnt beyond recognition. We could not identify whether it was that of a man or woman. The cause of fire is unknown and a scientific examination is needed,” he added.The neighbours reportedly told the fire brigade that the building was rented out to a couple who were staying there for around four years.  

The Museum police said the house was taken on rent by a person named Stanley Jose and J Letha, a retired KSEB employee. “The body has not been identified. We have summoned the sister of Stanley,” police said.The neighbours too said the woman was a former employee of the KSEB since until recently the board’s vehicle used to transport her to office. Some local residents claimed that the man was undergoing treatment at RCC.  The Fire Force recovered a letter from the post box which was addressed to ‘J Letha, VL-5, Vanchiyoor PO.’

