City corporation launches mega cleaning drive in schools

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mega cleaning drive in schools launched by the city corporation commenced on Wednesday. The drive is being organised as part of precautions being taken to avoid any eventualities due to poor upkeep of schools, in the wake of the snakebite death incident in a Wayanad school. As many as 35 schools under 18 health circles were cleaned on the firstday of the drive.

“Though no mishaps occurred in the school in the recent past, children had sighted a rat snake in the school earlier. With the cleaning drive, we hope to avoid such situations. Adhering to the instructions of the mayor, we submitted a letter of requirements and maintenance to be done in school to the corporation,” said Vijayakumari KG, headmistress of SPTPM Government UPS, Kuravankonam. Garbage dumping sites were cleared as part of the two-hour-long cleaning drive.

The requirement list submitted by the school includes the need for cutting down trees posing a potential threat to the buildings, a biogas plant, maintenance of toilet and roof, laying interlocking tiles, water connection and electricity in the toilet. “Soon after the Wayanad snakebite incident, the school undertook a cleaning and maintenance drive under the auspices of the PTA, which included plugging the holes,” said Suresh S, PTA president.

The compound of Government HS, Mannanthala, which was filled with overgrown bushes, was cleared by six staff members from 8.30am to 2pm. “The school compound was cleaned with the combined effort of the corporation staff and the school,” said Jaya C K, headmistress. The school has planned a cleaning drive on Saturday. “The event will include the active participation of teachers, PTA members and the alumni,” she added.

As many as 139 corporation staff took part in the clearing of bushes and garbage dumping sites in 35 schools under the city corporation. The mayor visited SPTPMG UP school and evaluated the situation. “The corporation will look into the issues,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. The cleaning drive will continue in the schools till Saturday according to the schedule. Meanwhile, the mayor has instructed to dedicate the last Saturdays exclusively for cleaning.

SMV Boys High School

T’Puram: SMV Boys High School began cleaning activities on Tuesday. Corporation officials began the cleaning drive here following inspection of the premises. “We started it today using JCBs,” said Salil Kumar, the principal. “We have asked for assistance from the corporation in the process as well as the participation of our former students if cleaning is not completed within the required period,” he added. The school will also carry out some maintenance works in the school buildings.

Model Boys High School

Model Boys High School, Thycaud, will begin its cleaning project under a task force named Clean Campus Campaign on Friday. The school administration in coordination with PTA and residents’ association has identified six locations for cleaning. “There are areas which require thorough cleaning since the school compound is spread across six acres,” said Jahir Hussein, teacher in charge of the cleaning programme.

Cotton Hill Girls School

Cotton Hill Girls School called a meeting on Wednesday as part of its cleaning drive. Deputy mayor, health inspector, PTA members and school alumni took part in the meeting. “The school will start its cleaning drive on Saturday without outside the class hours,” said Rajasree J, headmistress of the high school. The cracks in the walls of classrooms will also be filled as part of the drive.