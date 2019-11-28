Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Global brotherhood towards climate strike

The movement will get going on the international arena as well.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The programme to address the climate crisis. Christened ‘Climatehood’, the initiative is the brainchild of Bharath Govind G S and Adarsh Pratap. The ‘Global Climate Education Month 2019’ will ensure the collaboration of like-minded climate activists across the globe for intensive month-long education and implementation of sustainable measures in schools and colleges. 

The movement will get going on the international arena as well. “It’s a global social movement to tackle the climate crisis,” says Bharath, general coordinator, Climatehood. “Last year, we held a similar event as part of ‘Sthithi’, a programme under the district administration. It was activity-oriented and was very successful. Students ended up clearing waste dumping sites near their schools and several sustainable activities were initiated. Over 100 dump sites were cleared. This year, we decided to do it globally,” he says. 

Climatehood is being initiated by Empowering Awakening Resilient Thinkers (E.A.R.T.H) Foundation. The movement will kickstart at Raja Kesavadas NSS HSS, Sasthamangalam, on Friday and will be on for 30 days. A special syllabus for climate education has been prepared by Bharath along with Divya C Senan, assistant professor, Department of Education, University of Kerala. 

The syllabus delves into climate change, its effects and mitigation, pollution, plastic, green protocol, waste management, green alternatives, energy and water conservation, extended producer responsibility (EPR), Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), agriculture, environment laws and so on. 

An audit of the sustainable measures undertaken at the schools will also be held. “This will help us suggest new measures to the schools and colleges that can be implemented to achieve SDG and thereby implement them by taking the authorities into confidence,” says Bharath. 

The sessions will be conducted in all districts in Kerala and will be led by bureaucrats, politicians, academicians, students, environmental activists, and researchers. Activities will also be held in Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Outside India, its ripples will be felt in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Australia, the US, Afghanistan and Pakistan where other NGOs will carry out the campaign. The tool kit and syllabus will be shared with interested organisations. 

Climate strikes will also be held on all Fridays in a bid to motivate policymakers to frame policies that can help address the climate crisis.  Those interested in holding sessions at their institutions or associate with the campaign can contact 9633096769 or send an email to climatehood@gmail.com.

