Soon, a ‘healthy shelf’ at bakeries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the public wanting to consume healthy food, they aren’t left with much choice at bakeries. Recently, a proposal was made to ban the sale of junk food containing high fat and added preservatives within 50-metre radius of school premises. Now, the Food Safety Department is trying to rope in bakeries with the ‘healthy shelf’ initiative.

The proposed initiative will have only healthy snacks such as steamed food items like ada, vattayappam and cakes made in an oil base. A meeting in this regard was held by the Food Safety Department with the Bakers Owners’ Association last week where nutritionists and dieticians were also involved.

A consensus was reached with the members of the association where they welcomed the idea of a healthy shelf.

According to the department, the healthy shelf will be implemented by January 2020 in five bakeries in the city such as Ambrosia, MRA, Supreme, St Michels and Azad in the pilot phase. “There is a huge consumption of bakery food items, especially among children. The addition of food colours and trans fats poses threat to the health. The healthy shelf will have steamed snacks with low sugar, salt and trans fat content,” said Alex K Isaac, assistant food safety commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram. Healthy shelves in the bakeries will have to comply with the guidelines set by the food safety department, he said.

Food colours should not be more than 100 parts-per notation. No preservatives should be added to bakery items. Reusing and reheating oil is not allowed. Water quality should be checked to make it E.coli free and the people handling food in these bakeries should be medically fit, as per guidelines.

“In the meeting held with the Food Safety Department, we were instructed to introduce healthy traditional snacks, especially steamed food items. Instead of the normal maida bread, we will introduce whole wheat and multi grain breads. The department has also assured us full support,” said Michel David, owner of St Michels. A meeting will be held by the Food Safety Department and the Bakers Owners’ Association regarding the initiative on Thursday.