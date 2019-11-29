Corp to start dengue mitigation campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spike in dengue fever cases in the corporation limits has put the authorities in damage control mode.

The corporation along with the District Medical Office are chalking out a month-long action plan from December 2 to contain the fever and kick start mosquito source reduction programmes. The corporation has also decided to rope in Kudumbashree, Asha, Anganwadi, Green Army as well as other volunteers in the prevention programmes.

Mayor K Sreekumar said a schedule had been prepared for the mosquito source reduction programmes.