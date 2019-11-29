Crafting little wonders

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Sunil Ananthapadmanabhan and his Teeny Weeny museum is a peculiar world full of miniature models. Popular destinations within the state and abroad, including Trivandrum International Airport, Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station and Eiffel Tower have been made into miniature forms and made to fit in the confines of four walls. “I was passionate about miniatures right from childhood. But I never imagined that I would become the curator of world’s first private miniature museum,” says Sunil who also founded Teeny Weeny.

The models at the museum include those of the Gateway of India, India Gate, Leaning Tower of Pisa, musical instruments, vehicles, kitchen utensils and dining sets. Miniature models of the state capital’s international airport have a collection of aircraft from world World War I till date.

The houses and the Charminar at the museum are made with materials readily available in our houses, including match sticks and ice-cream sticks. Next up is a series that portrays the evolution of trains. “I wanted to put viewers in touch with miniatures and their beauty and also encourage those who feel inspired,” says Sunil. The idea occurred to him over a year-and-half back.

The working model of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station is one of the major attractions of the museum. It is curated by Padmakumar K G, who is known on social media by making working models of trains. “I tried to make the miniatures of a train in 2014. The model got a lot of attention when my friends posted it on various social media platforms,” says Padmakumar, who hails from Kadammanitta.

The facility was inaugurated by tourism minister, Kadakampally Surendran. Other than Sunil and Padmakumar, Rajesh Kumar and Aji Sreedhar also participates in the miniature model making. The museum located in Jagathy-Kochar road is open to the public on all the days except Monday from 9am to 5pm. “Every time you come back... there will be something new for you,” reads the tag line of the museum. “Models of space shuttles and other launching vehicles are on progress and will be available within a week,” he concludes.