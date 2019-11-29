Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Crafting little wonders

Sunil Ananthapadmanabhan’s Teeny Weeny museum has interesting miniature models 

Published: 29th November 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Pics  Vincent Pulickal/Sunil Ananthapadmanabhan and Padmakumar K G

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Sunil Ananthapadmanabhan and his Teeny Weeny museum is a peculiar world full of miniature models. Popular destinations within the state and abroad, including Trivandrum International Airport, Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station and Eiffel Tower have been made into miniature forms and made to fit in the confines of four walls. “I was passionate about miniatures right from childhood. But I never imagined that I would become the curator of world’s first private miniature museum,” says Sunil who also founded Teeny Weeny.

The models at the museum include those of the Gateway of India, India Gate, Leaning Tower of Pisa, musical instruments, vehicles, kitchen utensils and dining sets. Miniature models of the state capital’s international airport have a collection of aircraft from world World War I till date. 

The houses and the Charminar at the museum are made with materials readily available in our houses, including match sticks and ice-cream sticks. Next up is a series that portrays the evolution of trains. “I wanted to put viewers in touch with miniatures and their beauty and also encourage those who feel inspired,” says Sunil. The idea occurred to him over a year-and-half back.

The working model of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station is one of the major attractions of the museum. It is curated by Padmakumar K G, who is known on social media by making working models of trains. “I tried to make the miniatures of a train in 2014. The model got a lot of attention when my friends posted it on various social media platforms,” says Padmakumar, who hails from Kadammanitta.

The facility was inaugurated by tourism minister, Kadakampally Surendran. Other than Sunil and Padmakumar, Rajesh Kumar and Aji Sreedhar also participates in the miniature model making. The museum located in Jagathy-Kochar road is open to the public on all the days except Monday from 9am to 5pm. “Every time you come back... there will be something new for you,” reads the tag line of the museum. “Models of space shuttles and other launching vehicles are on progress and will be available within a week,” he concludes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp