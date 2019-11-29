KSU worker attacked at hostel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have registered a case against an SFI activist for allegedly attacking a student inside University College hostel in the capital on Wednesday night. Nithin Raj, who was one of the members of the newly formed KSU unit in University College, was attacked by a group of inmates led by former SFI college unit secretary Mahesh.

Nithin is a second-year MA student. He was first admitted to General Hospital and was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital. Police sources said Mahesh attacked Nithin for his association with the KSU unit that was formed after the infamous stabbing incident on the college campus earlier this year. Sources said Mahesh is about 30 years old and illegally staying in the hostel.