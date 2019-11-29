Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Norka clueless about data on overseas housemaids

 In a reply to an RTI query, the public sector agency said ‘it didn’t maintain a database of the employed from its registered list of applicants’. 

Published: 29th November 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Norka Roots recruits housemaids and health professionals to countries abroad, mainly in the West Asia. Strangely, the public sector agency, which operates under the Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs Department, is clueless about the number of people who are employed through it.  

 Though 55,534 applicants had registered under the Norka Roots job portal between May 2016 and August 2019, the RTI query, submitted by Ernakulam native K Govindan Nampoothiri, could not furnish details of the employed.  
 

In its reply regarding the functioning of the Norka Business Facilitation Centre (NBFC), the agency said it has received 230 inquiries from various NRKs regarding investment-related issues. Six, of the fourteen investors who signed a MoU with NBFC for starting their ventures in the state, will soon launch business enterprises. 

 The RTI reply also revealed that a sum of `6,35,220 was spent on air tickets and visa by the chief minister and other officers for attending the Lok Kerala Sabha regional meet along with $16,902  for dearness allowance, accommodation, and food.   

