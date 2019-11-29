Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Plans afoot to harness solar power from rooftops of govt buildings

Anert to install panels on rooftops of KWA building to generate 13.5 MW of power 

Published: 29th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon police stations, civil stations, KSRTC bus depots, Kerala Water Authority and ITIs in the state will sport solar panels on its roof tops, as government plans to boost renewable energy generation in the next one year.

The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (Anert) will implement the project in the five departments from January. “We have identified that the five departments have space to generate 22 MW of solar energy by the end of 2020,” said director of Anert Amit Meena. 

As a first step, Anert and Kerala Water Authority signed a deal to tap solar energy, in the presence of Power Minister M M Mani, on Thursday. Anert will install solar panels on rooftops of buildings and on the vacant land owned by KWA to generate 13.5 mega watts (MW) of power. Around 36 acres of land owned by KWA at Moongilmada in Palakkad will be utilised for installing land mounted solar panels.  It is expected to generate 6-8 MW of power. “KWA has an energy intensive operation by running 1,080 schemes. Hence we have decided to meet 10 per cent of the energy needs through renewable energy,” said KWA managing director A Kowsigan. 

Power secretary B Ashok said the government would soon announce a package to promote investment in renewable energy sector. 
Power Minister said the focus would be given to solar and wind energy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp