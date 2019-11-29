Plans afoot to harness solar power from rooftops of govt buildings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon police stations, civil stations, KSRTC bus depots, Kerala Water Authority and ITIs in the state will sport solar panels on its roof tops, as government plans to boost renewable energy generation in the next one year.

The Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (Anert) will implement the project in the five departments from January. “We have identified that the five departments have space to generate 22 MW of solar energy by the end of 2020,” said director of Anert Amit Meena.

As a first step, Anert and Kerala Water Authority signed a deal to tap solar energy, in the presence of Power Minister M M Mani, on Thursday. Anert will install solar panels on rooftops of buildings and on the vacant land owned by KWA to generate 13.5 mega watts (MW) of power. Around 36 acres of land owned by KWA at Moongilmada in Palakkad will be utilised for installing land mounted solar panels. It is expected to generate 6-8 MW of power. “KWA has an energy intensive operation by running 1,080 schemes. Hence we have decided to meet 10 per cent of the energy needs through renewable energy,” said KWA managing director A Kowsigan.

Power secretary B Ashok said the government would soon announce a package to promote investment in renewable energy sector.

Power Minister said the focus would be given to solar and wind energy.