Stop treating AIDS patients as outcasts

Even as the state rejoices at marked decline in the number of HIV cases, doctors call for humane attitude towards patients this World AIDS Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state is set to observe World AIDS Day on Sunday, it has something to rejoice about. As per recent reports, the number of HIV-infected patients has come down in Kerala; thanks to the intervention of Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) and other voluntary organisations. However, as experts opine, the prejudice against HIV patients among most sections of the society is an issue to ponder upon.

According to Joseph Mathew, president, Council of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Kerala (CPK+), the society is yet to fully accept HIV-infected patients. “Even though KSACS and other organisations have led many programmes to create awareness on HIV, society still has a stigma against patients. People in the age group of 20-35 have been recorded to be suffering from the affliction the most. It is possible that the awareness on how to prevent the infection may not be reaching them,” he says.

Dr Parvathi Vijayakumar, medical officer, ART (Antiretroviral treatment) Centre, General Hospital, Ernakulam, says that the number of HIV patients have come down in the district. “Cases of the infection being transmitted from the mother to her newborn have almost come down to zero. Pregnant women are given vaccines, so the baby of an HIV-infected woman free of risk. The chance of getting AIDS through blood transmission has also reduced as blood samples are thoroughly tested. Though the number of drug users has increased, this hasn’t resulted in an increased number of patients. The disease is now mostly transmitted through unprotected sex.”

Treatment is key

A patient can avail treatment at ART centres free of cost. “Once a person is infected with HIV, it spreads to other parts in the span on 72 hours. This results in the depletion of White blood cells (WBCs) and immunity of the body reduces leading to other diseases which can be fatal. So if the patient takes medicine continuously, the body’s immunity can be kept intact,” says Parvathi. Kerala has a total of 10 ART centres.

Towards a stigma-free society 
An HIV-infected person is usually reluctant to undergo treatment either due to self-stigma or out of fear that the society will not accept him or her. According to Parvathi, this self-stigma leads to two issues. “Refusal to take medication can augment the infection which could prove fatal to the patient or it can increase the chances of others contracting HIV. Proper counselling can prove beneficial to remove self-stigma. On this World AIDS Day, let’s hope that society changes its attitude towards HIV patients and treats them as normal beings.”

