Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Weaving in the magic

Handloom textiles and garments have been gathering a lot of interest in the last couple of years.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Handloom textiles and garments have been gathering a lot of interest in the last couple of years. As sustainable fashion becomes more relevant and mainstream designers start 
collaborating with weavers, handloom is really getting a breath of new life.

The government is doing its best to support this sector too. In a recent effort, it arranged special training in organic handweaving and block printing for around 40 women who work with the Travancore Textiles Handloom Weaver Co-operative Society in Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram. TNIE 
lensman Vincent Pulickal takes a look at the golden weaves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
Involve students in fee-related decisions: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp