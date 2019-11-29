Weaving in the magic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Handloom textiles and garments have been gathering a lot of interest in the last couple of years. As sustainable fashion becomes more relevant and mainstream designers start

collaborating with weavers, handloom is really getting a breath of new life.

The government is doing its best to support this sector too. In a recent effort, it arranged special training in organic handweaving and block printing for around 40 women who work with the Travancore Textiles Handloom Weaver Co-operative Society in Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram. TNIE

lensman Vincent Pulickal takes a look at the golden weaves.