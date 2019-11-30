For the love of all things Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This one is for those who carry Kerala in their hearts or the ones in far-off lands who miss their homes dearly–a quintessential desktop calendar, one which any Malayali can relate to. Based on the ‘proud Malayali’ concept, this calendar designed and crafted by architect-turned-illustrator Anina Elizabeth Jacob celebrates 12 essential facets being Mallu. Torn between two themes, pets and Kerala, Anina held a poll on her social media handle. A huge number of followers voted for the Malayali concept.

“It is nearly impossible to condense all things Kerala into 12 themes. My followers came up with suggestions, which were of great help,” says Anina. While the month January carries illustrations of lush, green foliage and the vibrance of the state’s landscape, February is all about the Malayalis ardent love affair with tea. There are also a few recurring characters like a crow, an elephant calf and two kids. The month of May features the crazy duo running about savouring the mangoes while June ushers in the monsoon season and the beginning of new school year.

“This is something you can place on your table and take pride in being a Malayali. When I relocated to Bangalore, I understood there is a lot I missed about Kerala. There might be others too, and through this, I want to reach out to Malayalees staying away from home. This is more of a souvenir and a memoir for people away from home,” says Anina. Anina takes order through her Instagram page thedoodleholic_anina.