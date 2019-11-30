Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt’s extravagance puts state in deep crisis: Ramesh Chennithala

The state is in the grip of severe economic crisis and the development works have come to a standstill, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is in the grip of severe economic crisis and the development works have come to a standstill, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. He blamed the inefficiency of the LDF Government, its gross extravagance and lack of financial discipline as reasons for the crisis. Chennihtala told reporters here that the functioning of the state treasury has come to a standstill.  

CM’s foreign trip
Chennithala termed as a ‘pleasure trip’ the ongoing foreign visit of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other ministers and top officials. He said new agreements with foreign countries, which do not involve a change in existing government policy, could be done at the level of the government officials concerned. 

Flays Centre
Chennithala said the Opposition registers its strong protest against the Centre’s decision not to disburse `1,600 crore as GST compensation to the state.

Audit in KIAL
Chenntihala said the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry’s warning that Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) directors, including the chief minister, would be prosecuted for evading Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) audit by claiming that it was a private company. 

‘Gross extravagance’ 
Chennithala said though assembly accounts are not audited, the recent turn of events has prompted the Opposition to demand an audit. 

