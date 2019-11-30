Health officer’s suspension kicks up row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The agenda to reinstate suspended health officer Dr A Sasikumar with a disciplinary action recorded in his service books, kicked up a row at the corporation council meeting on Friday. Opposition councillors of the BJP and the UDF were against the suspension in the first place claiming that the health inspector was a sacrificial lamb.

The health officer was suspended for allegedly failing to inform the corporation secretary or mayor about an intimation from the Pollution Control Board (PCB) slapping a fine of `14.5 crore on the civic body for poor waste management. “The suspension was politically motivated in the wake of Vattiyoorkavu byelection.

The secretary and mayor are equally responsible. A detailed investigation is necessary as to what had happened because the secretary too received a copy of the intimation. Technically, the suspension of Sasikumar was not brought before the council and hence not passed by the council. Any such decision should be brought before the council for it to come into effect. Since it did not happen, the suspension becomes void as per the Municipalities Act. The officer should be reinstated with retrospective effect,” said M R Gopan, BJP council party leader.

UDF councillor Beemapally Rasheed said: “We have many officers who have made worse violations of service rule. This suspension was a coverup for the election period and the officer should be vindicated.”

Mayor K Sreekumar in his response said, “Dr Sasikumar will be reinstated into service. All rules were followed by the officials when the health officer was suspended. If anyone has any contention with the issue, it can be addressed.”