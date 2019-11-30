Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Policeman abuses minor girl

City police on Friday charged a sub-inspector under Pocso for allegedly abusing a Class VIII student who lives in Peroorkada.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City police on Friday charged a sub-inspector under Pocso for allegedly abusing a Class VIII student who lives in Peroorkada.Sajeev Kumar, 50, attached with the bomb detection and disposal squad, was arraigned in the case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. According to Peroorkada police, the abuse occurred at Kumar’s quarters inside the Special Armed Police camp on Wednesday. “Kumar is an office-bearer of the residents’ association and the girl had approached him to fetch the association’s programme notice. When the girl entered the house, Kumar forcibly hugged her.

She was released only after protesting his move. He further threatened her against revealing the incident to others,” said police. The accused has two children and one of his daughters is of the victim’s same age. As a matter of fact, both the girls know each other, added police. One of the parents of the victim works in the police department.

The matter came to light when the girl opened up to her teachers about the incident. The school officials then informed the child welfare committee, who in turn alerted police. The accused has been charged with various sections of Pocso and the search is on for the accused, who along with his family, has absconded. 
The victim was subjected to medical examination and was presented before the magistrate where her confidential statements were recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp