Policeman abuses minor girl

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City police on Friday charged a sub-inspector under Pocso for allegedly abusing a Class VIII student who lives in Peroorkada.Sajeev Kumar, 50, attached with the bomb detection and disposal squad, was arraigned in the case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother. According to Peroorkada police, the abuse occurred at Kumar’s quarters inside the Special Armed Police camp on Wednesday. “Kumar is an office-bearer of the residents’ association and the girl had approached him to fetch the association’s programme notice. When the girl entered the house, Kumar forcibly hugged her.

She was released only after protesting his move. He further threatened her against revealing the incident to others,” said police. The accused has two children and one of his daughters is of the victim’s same age. As a matter of fact, both the girls know each other, added police. One of the parents of the victim works in the police department.

The matter came to light when the girl opened up to her teachers about the incident. The school officials then informed the child welfare committee, who in turn alerted police. The accused has been charged with various sections of Pocso and the search is on for the accused, who along with his family, has absconded.

The victim was subjected to medical examination and was presented before the magistrate where her confidential statements were recorded under Section 164 of CrPC.