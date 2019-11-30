Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ring in 2020 in myriad ways

Usher in the New Year with a calendar that is almost timeless, one which, at the end of its term, gets a rebirth in the form of a postcard.

Published: 30th November 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Vintage charm for new times 

Usher in the New Year with a calendar that is almost timeless, one which, at the end of its term, gets a rebirth in the form of a postcard. This year too, freelance photographer and musician Dilip Nair has crafted a unique calendar design that can up the appeal of your table–a reusable desktop calender, all propped on an easel. The pictures captured by Dilip have been used as the calendar theme and at the end of each month, snip along the dotted line on the page and you are left with a standard-size postcard and a bookmark. 

Dilip’s calendars are sustainability and ingenuity at their peak. While last year, the theme delved on cycles and Fort Kochi, this year, the series will be based on bicycles, guitars, travel and slice of live monochrome photos. “There were a lot of queries last year. This year the cycle series will be repeated, but all others are new, mostly based on my favourite subjects.

While the guitar series will be entirely based on photographs of the instrument owned by my friends and I, the travel series includes pictures snapped during a 10-day-long bicycle ride I took from Manali to Leh,” says Dilip. 

The accompanying easel bursts with vintage charm, when paired with the white border and the vintage tone of the photographs. The pages are printed on Acquerello white paper. “Acquerello is made from recycled paper and has a good texture to it,” Dilip adds, keeping in line with the motto of sustainability and reuse. Every picture page has space for address on the back to be sent as a postcard. The date part has the thumbnail of the photograph and makes for a good bookmark. The calendar will be available for order from the first week of December at Dilip’s online shop https://dilipnair.com.

What better way to ring in 2020 and plan your year ahead than with purchasing calendars. This New Year, choose from a variety of theme-based calendars designed by city-based artists. While some speak about sustainability, some strike an emotional chord. Aathira Haridas and Steni Simon take a look at a few desktop calendars you can grab

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp