Ring in 2020 in myriad ways

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Vintage charm for new times

Usher in the New Year with a calendar that is almost timeless, one which, at the end of its term, gets a rebirth in the form of a postcard. This year too, freelance photographer and musician Dilip Nair has crafted a unique calendar design that can up the appeal of your table–a reusable desktop calender, all propped on an easel. The pictures captured by Dilip have been used as the calendar theme and at the end of each month, snip along the dotted line on the page and you are left with a standard-size postcard and a bookmark.

Dilip’s calendars are sustainability and ingenuity at their peak. While last year, the theme delved on cycles and Fort Kochi, this year, the series will be based on bicycles, guitars, travel and slice of live monochrome photos. “There were a lot of queries last year. This year the cycle series will be repeated, but all others are new, mostly based on my favourite subjects.

While the guitar series will be entirely based on photographs of the instrument owned by my friends and I, the travel series includes pictures snapped during a 10-day-long bicycle ride I took from Manali to Leh,” says Dilip.

The accompanying easel bursts with vintage charm, when paired with the white border and the vintage tone of the photographs. The pages are printed on Acquerello white paper. “Acquerello is made from recycled paper and has a good texture to it,” Dilip adds, keeping in line with the motto of sustainability and reuse. Every picture page has space for address on the back to be sent as a postcard. The date part has the thumbnail of the photograph and makes for a good bookmark. The calendar will be available for order from the first week of December at Dilip’s online shop https://dilipnair.com.

What better way to ring in 2020 and plan your year ahead than with purchasing calendars. This New Year, choose from a variety of theme-based calendars designed by city-based artists. While some speak about sustainability, some strike an emotional chord. Aathira Haridas and Steni Simon take a look at a few desktop calendars you can grab