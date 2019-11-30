Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SFI-KSU clash in college disrupts normal life in Capital

Earlier on Friday, Amal Chandra, KSU leader in University College, complained that he was chased and beaten up by SFI workers, including college union leaders.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala consoles KSU state president K M Abhijith who was seriously injured after KSU and SFI workers clashed at University College in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed in University College and adjoining MG Road in the capital after a clash between SFI and KSU workers in the campus spilt over to the streets, disrupting traffic on the arterial road for nearly three hours on Friday.  Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, along with a seriously-injured KSU state president K M Abhijith, sat on the road near the college demanding that the SFI workers who unleashed the attack from within the campus be arrested. They dispersed after police gave an assurance that those involved will be brought to book. 

“We are dispersing following the police assurance. If the police go back on their word, we will re-assemble here and resume our protest,” Chennithala said. He urged injured KSU workers, including Abhijith, to avail immediate treatment. Meanwhile, SFI workers too blocked MG Road and sat on a protest demanding that KSU workers who were involved in the clash should be arrested. Despite police asking them to disperse, the SFI workers refused to budge. They were later removed from the spot by the police. 

The trigger 
Earlier on Friday, Amal Chandra, KSU leader in University College, complained that he was chased and beaten up by SFI workers, including college union leaders. KSU workers, led by Abhijith, marched to the college to meet the principal and inquire into the incident. 

The KSU workers were prevented from entering the campus due to stone pelting by SFI workers from within the campus. KSU workers retaliated by pelting stones, leading to a clash between both groups. Abhijith and a few other KSU workers suffered serious injuries in the clash. “A group of SFI workers used iron rods and wooden sticks to beat us up. The campus has turned into a den of goons. We want to rid this campus of such anti-social elements, even if we have to sacrifice our lives,” said Abhijith.

