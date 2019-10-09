Poovar hi-tech road plan remains a non-starter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Even after two years of obtaining Central government fund amounting to `15 crore, the Neyyattinkara-Poovar hi-tech road project remains on paper. The 15-kilometre road project between Neyyattinkara and Poovar will also cover a byroad from Pattiyakkala to Paraniyam. If implemented, the project will ease the travel woes of thousands of residents on the stretch.

The road is pothole-ridden and with the tarred surface worn out in places. “When it rains, it is very difficult to ride through here, especially for two-wheelers. There’s chances of tripping and falling into one of these potholes. Such incidents do occur. Its an even big nightmare for night travel,” said Jobin, a local resident and a delivery boy by profession who commutes the stretch frequently.

TheNeyyattinkara-Poovar

stretch at Olathanni

The Public Works Department has downplayed their role in the project as the work is to be done using the Central fund. “The project is being funded by the Central Roads Fund and thus to be executed by the National Highways Wing. We have duly handed over the works to the National Highways Wing,” said a PWD official.

Poovar panchayat president Ajitha Kumari M S said, “While we have no connection to the work itself, the road falls in our jurisdiction. Some patch up works were done at one point. Drainage works were also going on at one end of the stretch. However, weather is a major factor in obstructing the works here.”

MLA K A Ansalan also echoed his reasoning for the delay. “Equipment for tar mixing has been deployed for the road works. The drainage works are also underway. However, if it starts to rain as soon as they commence work, it will bring them a huge loss.

Hopefully, we will be able to start work after the pooja holidays. The stretch will also be beautified and interlock tiles laid as part of the hi-tech road project,” he said.The residents are not too hopeful because of the long delay in repairing the road which has been in a poor condition for years now.