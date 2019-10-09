Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tiny tots introduced to world of letters

Thousands of children were introduced to the world of letters on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Published: 09th October 2019 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor MP introducing a kid to the world of letters on the occasion of Vijayadashami organised by Deshiya Balatharangam at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Thousands of children were introduced to the world of letters on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Temples and cultural centres in the district witnessed a heavy rush with several parents bringing their kids for the auspicious occasion of the annual ritual ‘Vidyarambham’ (introduction to education).  Navarathri mandapam at Sree Padmanabhaswami temple and Saraswati mandapam at Poojappura were the main venues of the ritual. Sarvalankara pooja, pushpalankara pooja and some special rituals were performed at the Navarathri mandapam where the idol of goddess Saraswati brought from Padmanabhapuram Palace were being worshipped on the festival days. 

The ritual began from early morning at all temples. Children were seen with mixed emotions. Many of them cried, while some others eagerly looked on the plates with rice for writing ‘Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namaha’. Major cultural centres in the district such as Thunchan Smaraka Samithi at Ayiranimuttam and Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan in the city under the aegis of Deshiya Balatharangam, media offices and even churches chipped in for the ritual. Seven priests led by Fr Joseph Bastin initiated the ritual at Madre de Deus church, Vettucaud. 

There was also a ‘sangeetha vidyarambham’ in which candidates were initiated into music studies. Lord Kumaraswami’s idol was brought in a colourful procession to the Sarswati mandapam at Poojapura in the morning. Hundreds participated in the kavadi procession to the mandapam from Chenkalloor temple.

Many prominent persons, including Shashi Tharoor MP, Kallara Gopan, Rajasree Warrier, Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan and artist Karakkamandapom Vijayakumar were present at various venues for introducing children to read and write the alphabets of their mother tongue and to learn music and painting. Top serving and retired bureaucrats, veteran teachers, and not to be left out, even politicians have also become chief ‘trainers’ at the venues.

Vidyarambham ritual was also held at Chenthitta Devi temple and Aryasala temple where the idols of goddess Munnoottinanga and Lord Kumaraswami respectively were worshipped on the festival days. 
The idol of goddess Munnoottinanga from the Suchindram temple and Lord Kumaraswami from Kumarakovil were brought from Tamil Nadu along with the Saraswati idol worshipped at the Navaratri mandapam.

Candidates lead vidyarambham
The election mood has added a new twist to vidyarambham. The city witnessed a curious sight where three candidates for Vattiyoorkavu assembly bypoll - UDF candidate K Mohan Kumar, LDF candidate V K Prasanth and BJP candidate S Suresh - participating in the event to introduce letters to the children of their well-wishers. Mohan Kumar was at the Vattiyoorkavu Easwari Amman Sarawasthi temple and Prasanth at Saraswati mandapam at Poojappura while Suresh was stationed at  Edapazhanji Subramania temple.

Sai Gramam hosts Vidyarambham
T’Puram: Deputy Speaker V Sasi inaugurated the Vidyarambham ritual at Sai Gramam at Thonnakkal on Tuesday.   General education secretary A Shahjahan inaugurated the initiation to kalaripayattu, shinkarimelam, thottam pattu and japanese language learning.  Trust founder and executive director K N Anandakumar welcomed the gathering while Trust senior vice-chairman K Gopakumaran Nair presided over the event. Trust chairperson, retired Justice A Lakshmi Kutty Amma and Gopakumaran Nair led the kids to the world of letters, music and other art forms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp