Garbage being dumped under cover of darkness

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Due to the increase in the number of stray dogs at night, we are scared to step out of our houses,” said Suhaira (name changed), a shopkeeper at PD Nagar, Vallakkadavu. The place is a hotspot for the disposal of butcher waste from shops, which attracts street dogs.

“Butchery shops and hotels dump their waste here during odd hours,” she said. As per residents, the issue remains unresolved despite informing the corporation regarding both, garbage dumping and dog menace.

Not just stray dogs, but the place is also a regular spot for crows and eagles. The airport authority had appointed an employee in the region to use crackers and drive away birds. But due to the lack of an efficient garbage disposal system in place, birds continue to throng the area. The corporation claims that a night squad deployed to curb garbage dumping at night has yielded good results. However, residents say the squad is inactive and there hasn’t been a noticeable change on the premises.



The city corporation had installed a few aerobic bins near Chitra Nagar on airport road. But the same has been not used by the residents. “Only a few residents use the bins and the rest deposit garbage on the premises close to the airport,” said a shopkeeper.

The situation is the same in Veli, Kochuveli, Thumba and Muttathara. Garbage issues near the Kochuveli railway station is a hindrance for commuters. Drivers and RTO officials who come to the region for vehicle fitness test struggle to remain on the premises for long. “We skip our meals when we come for the fitness test even when we have to wait for long hours,” said Cleofas, an auto driver.



Corporation Health Inspector Anoop Roy said: “It is not feasible for us to clean the Kochuveli railway station premises as there are a few technical issues. But there is a huge decrease in the waste dumped in the area. The night squad is dispatched when there is an increase in the rate of garbage being dumped. After deploying the squad, garbage dumping in the city has reduced.”