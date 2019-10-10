Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kollampuzha-Koduman road, a dangerous stretch

The Kollampuzha-Koduman road has been in a dilapidated state for more than a year.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kollampuzha-Koduman road has been in a dilapidated state for more than a year. The authorities have turned a blind eye to the road used by commuters as a shortcut to reach Chiriyankeezhu.

The road also provides access to the Kollampuzha boat station and Children’s Park and Koyikkal Palace, Attingal, a heritage spot. According to residents, road repair has been put on hold due to the rains. The waterlogged road is a source of danger for two-wheelers with several riders falling into the pits. Further, the lack of working streetlights add to the list. “As the streetlights are dysfunctional, one can’t see the pits at night,” said Manoharan M, a resident. 
Pedestrians raise similar issues. 

“During rain, the entire area becomes flooded and children slip and fall into the pits,’’ said the resident. ’ he added. Due to the occurrence of two-wheeler accidents in the area, the 50m stretch of the road was levelled by the Corporation workers on Monday.  “As part of repair work, the road was levelled using a JCB on Monday. We are planning to put interlocking tiles in the area. The entire 750m stretch of the road including the sides of the damaged portion will also be tarred after the rains are over,” said M S Manju, ward councillor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp