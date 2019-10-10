Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Protocol revised for survivors of sexual offences

Touted to be gender-friendly, the protocol  ensures privacy and security of victim

Published: 10th October 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a sexual assault survivor, the medical examination is nothing but a traumatising experience. Making a marked difference from the protocol that mandates the survivors to undergo a detailed physical examination irrespective of the time of the assault, the state health department has released a revised Kerala Medico-Legal Protocol for Survivor of Sexual Offences 2019. The new protocol that is touted to be more survivor and gender-friendly recommends detailed physical examination based on circumstances. The new protocol that replaces the Kerala Medico-Legal Code 2015 also proposes a new Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) Kit. 

“The revised protocol formulated for sexual assault evidence collection will become a national model. Its main objective is to provide relief to the survivors and ensure their privacy and security,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja after releasing the protocol at a function at Trivandrum Press Club on Wednesday. 
Through the revised protocol the state has adopted the concept of not inflicting further trauma to the survivor for the sake of medical examination, said forensic medicine chief consultant and police surgeon Dr P B Gujral.

He said the problem with the previous protocol was that it was like a blanket one. “No matter the assault had happened 24 hours ago or two years or 15 years ago the same protocol is followed. What’s the point in collecting an anal and rectal swab or oral swab in incidents that are reported 15 years ago? The revised protocol addresses such unrealistic mandates. Based on the feedback received from various quarters especially from the Forensic Division we decided to restructure the SAFE Kit,” he said. This will help reduce the expenses and preserve samples more effectively.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual offence
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp