Workshop to address cybersecurity

The workshop is expected to address increasing concerns of cyber security and vulnerability of children in cyberspace.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kid Glove - protecting children in cyberspace’, a cybersecurity workshop being organised by Kerala Police and Cyberdome to spread awareness among school students, teachers and parents about cybersecurity will be held on Friday at the Nirmala Bhavan Higher Secondary School in Kowdiar. The event will be inaugurated by State Police Chief Loknath Behera.

The event will see a digital forest workshop and awareness classes on various subjects concerning cyber safety. 

The workshop is being organised for the students from Class VIII-XII. The event will start by 9am and conclude by 3.30pm. Students of various government, aided and unaided schools can take part in the workshop. Five students, two teachers and three parents can take part from each school.

Registration can be done through the email id cyberdome.pol@kerala.gov.in. Nodal officer of Cyberdome and ADGP Manoj Abraham; general education director, Jeevan Babu; hod, Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Achuth Sankar; principal of the school, Sr Mercy Kunnanthupurayidam, Pushkar Shirolkar of Allianz Technology and other dignitaries will be present. 

