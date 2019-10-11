Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine a fun day by the beach—wind in your hair and waves caressing your feet. When Diya John, creative head of Salt Studio, dreamed of this, she saw loosely flowing layers of fine fabric too.

This fashion graduate from Bengaluru decided to call her five-year-old boutique ‘Salt’ to convey the subtilty in its design language. Her new collection, Marino, embodies the cheer of sea and waves and attempts to carry this element of elegant simplicity too. “I have made this lineup a little different from our previous ones—including Meher which has an Indian influence.

This is for the global woman, for brunches, pool parties, and the vacation spirit,” adds Diya.

With the flow

The new line uses smooth, flowy fabric like organza, georgettes, chiffon, and silk—draped together to create loose-fitting designs.

“Layering is in demand right now. Layered maxi dresses or gowns paired with jackets, palazzos or belts are comfort-wear that can be worn anywhere,” Diya adds. For Marino, she has used the hues of the ocean—shades of blue, yellow, red, and nudes to portray the vibrant sea, sand, and sun. Asymmetrical cuts and differing hemlines are attractive features of this lineup. “I would recommend minimal accessories to go with these clothes. Heavy ear or finger rings and belts are my first guess,” says the Kochi-based designer, adding that these pieces will look great with ankle boots.

To each her own

Our favourite picks from this collection feature contrasting styles. The first one, blue georgette garment with an empire cut and drapings on both sides.

The neck buttons have receding grades of blue—dark, light and sky shades. A more traditional attire from the line is a yellow one-piece tussar silk frock with blue tassels on both sleeves.