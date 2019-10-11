Veli lake walkway a hub for antisocial elements

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Veli lake has been a regular spot for illegal activities for the past few years. A month ago, a few culprits were caught making a bomb in an abandoned piece of land adjacent to the walkway.

“The place is often deserted. The path is fairly unknown to visitors but is highly popular among anti-social elements in the nearby region. The police officers who patrol at night stop at the bridge. They do not go to the other side where the walkway is. Also, the Tourist Village has become an unfriendly area for families as couples engage in public display of affection on a regular basis,” said a tourism official of Veli Tourist Village.

The one-kilometre-long walkway stretches from Veli Tourist Village till the Akkulam lake and falls under the Valiyathura, Shankhumukham, Thumba and Pettah police stations.

A gate which opens to the premises was closed by the Tourism Department recently after illegal activities were reported. However, antisocial elements continue to find ways to enter the place.

“In the past, a few residents used to come here for jogging. But at present, no one uses the path due to its dilapidated condition,” said Shaiju V, a nearby resident.

According to Sreekumar G, civil police officer, Shankhumukham police station, those involved in gambling, alcoholism and ganja consumption are often caught from the walkway.

The abandoned premises near the lake, Ayiram Thoppu, is another place for antisocial activities. “Police officers are deployed here for patrolling, but there are limitations as they need to walk in the absence of vehicle routes,” said K R Biju, Station House Officer of Pettah police station.