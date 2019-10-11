Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Veli lake walkway a hub for antisocial elements

Ganja, alcohol and drugs are being confiscated from the area regularly, say personnel of Pettah and Shankhumukham police stations
 

Published: 11th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The walkway adjacent to Veli lake

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Veli lake has been a regular spot for illegal activities for the past few years. A month ago, a few culprits were caught making a bomb in an abandoned piece of land adjacent to the walkway. 

“The place is often deserted. The path is fairly unknown to visitors but is highly popular among anti-social elements in the nearby region. The police officers who patrol at night stop at the bridge. They do not go to the other side where the walkway is. Also, the Tourist Village has become an unfriendly area for families as couples engage in public display of affection on a regular basis,” said a tourism official of Veli Tourist Village.

The one-kilometre-long walkway stretches from Veli Tourist Village till the Akkulam lake and falls under the Valiyathura, Shankhumukham, Thumba and Pettah police stations. 

A gate which opens to the premises was closed by the Tourism Department recently after illegal activities were reported. However, antisocial elements continue to find ways to enter the place. 
“In the past, a few residents used to come here for jogging. But at present, no one uses the path due to its dilapidated condition,” said Shaiju V, a nearby resident. 

According to Sreekumar G, civil police officer, Shankhumukham police station, those involved in gambling, alcoholism and ganja consumption are often caught from the walkway.

The abandoned premises near the lake, Ayiram Thoppu, is another place for antisocial activities. “Police officers are deployed here for patrolling, but there are limitations as they need to walk in the absence of vehicle routes,” said K R Biju, Station House Officer of Pettah police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp