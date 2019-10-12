Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Furniture manufacturing unit reduced to cinders

No immediate reports of injuries in the blaze at Kinfra park

Published: 12th October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters engaged in dousing the fire that broke out in a furniture manufacturing unit at Kinfra Apparel Park in Menamkulam on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week on since the inferno which devoured a shopping centre opposite the Government Women’s College at Vazhuthacaud here, another major fire raged through a furniture manufacturing unit at Kinfra Apparel Park in Menamkulam near Kazhakoottam on the state capital’s outskirts on Friday night. But there have been no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the blaze.

Short circuit is suspected to have sparked the fire at the IndRoyal company’s production facility  which started around 9.15 pm.  Five fire tenders were pressed into the service as the firefighters battled the leaping flames for around 90 minutes before they managed to put out the blaze, which raged through the single-storey building having an asbestos roof.  As the building which was being used to stock huge quantities of raw materials and chemicals went up in flames, a black plume of smoke rose up and the blaze could be seen several miles away.  

According to the Fire and Rescue personnel, the fire has been brought under control. Subin,  who was a member of the team which battled the blaze,  said a major disaster could be averted as the fire and rescue personnel swiftly removed  highly inflammable chemicals stored inside the building.

“We received the fire alert from the staffers of the unit at 9.20 pm. And the fire has been  brought under control. Several equipment and raw materials have been gutted. Short circuit is believed to have triggered it,” he said.

The Fire and Rescue personnel have not ruled out the possibility of sabotage.  Police also arrived at the spot. The owner of the furniture unit too has rushed to the scene. However, the extent of the loss is yet to be ascertained.

Back in November, the manufacturing unit of Family Plastics at Manvila in nearby Sreekariyam was gutted.  Later, it was proved to be a case of internal sabotage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp