Meet feathered beauties at Punchakkari

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of World Migratory Bird Day, the Earth Foundation in association with Neerthadakam and Wings Birding Club is organising a birdwatching event at Punchakkari, Vellayani. The event, which will be held on Saturday from 7am to 10am, will comprise a nature walk, plogging and an introduction to birding and climate change impact assessment.Fruit trees will also be planted at Punchakkari to attract migratory birds.

More than 60 people from NSS units, nature clubs and eco clubs of different educational institutions will participate in the event. World Migratory Bird Day is an annual awareness campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitat. This year’s theme, ‘Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution’ highlights the impact of plastic pollution on migratory birds.

Plastic is one of the most widely used materials which poses a threat to the environment. Single-use plastics such as straws and bottles can be easily mistaken for prey which when ingested, pierces the internal organs of migratory birds. The layers of plastic covering wetlands lead to numerous cases of birds being entangled and trapped. “The birdwatching event is being organised to stress the need to beat plastic pollution. Talks will also focus on climate change and how migratory birds can be protected so that their numbers don’t dwindle,” said Bharath Govind, co-founder, The Earth Foundation.

The event will also focus on the immediate action to be taken to protect migratory birds. A plastic collection drive will be held at the venue. The event is open to all.