Fire at furniture unit: Officers rule out sabotage; short circuit suspected

Published: 13th October 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hours after a manufacturing unit of a furniture showroom at Kinfra apparel park at Menamkulam was gutted in fire, an initial Fire and Rescue team probe has prima facie concluded electric short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. However, only a detailed investigation will ascertain the exact reason for the incident. As per the preliminary assessment, the total loss has been pegged around `30 lakh. 

“We prevented the fire from spreading to other areas where the equipment are kept. Only the mattresses were gutted in the fire. So there is no huge loss. However, an investigation is on,” said M S Suvi, Additional Divisional Fire Officer, Thiruvananthapuram. A team of forensic experts also examined the spot to rule out sabotage. 

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran visited the spot on Saturday. He was accompanied by Kinfra park authorities and Indroyal company management. According to the company authorities, the loss would exceed `1 crore. 

On Friday night, a major fire had broken out at Indroyal furniture production facility here at the apparel park around 9.15 pm. Five fire tenders were pressed into the service to put out the blaze that raged for around 90 minutes. A major disaster was averted as the fire and rescue personnel swiftly removed highly inflammable chemicals stored inside the building. During the incident, only a security officer was present. 
