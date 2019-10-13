Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mentally challenged man sets himself ablaze, dies

In a suspected case of suicide, an apparently middle-aged man, reportedly mentally challenged, set himself ablaze on a public road at Kariyavattom here on Saturday.

Published: 13th October 2019 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide, an apparently middle-aged man, reportedly mentally challenged, set himself ablaze on a public road at Kariyavattom here on Saturday. The deceased is Unni, a native of Pinakkattukonam near Sreekariyam. The police are yet to ascertain his age and address. The body has been shifted to the Medical College hospital morgue. 

Sreekariyam police have registered a case in the incident. According to police, the eye-witnesses saw a burning man running towards the main road from a sub-road. Locals poured water and took him to hospital. Their efforts were in vain as the hospital declared him brought dead. The incident took place around 6.45 pm. The locals knew him as he used to hang around at the place. Some of them saw him buying petrol from a nearby petrol bunk today. 

P V Baby, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cybercity, Kazhakoottam, said a preliminary probe revealed he had committed suicide. The police recovered the bottle in which he bought petrol. “Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. However, a probe is on,” he said.

