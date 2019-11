By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Association of Kerala Water Authority Officers (AKWAO) has demanded KWA to speed up the commissioning of Thelineer, the Aruvikara potable drinking water project.

Alleging conspiracy and management inefficiency in executing the project, the association will organise a dharna at Jala Bhavan on October 15. KWA is yet to set up enough pump sets despite getting sanctions from government,” said an AKWAO official.