Accident-prone areas identified in Capital

Published: 16th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic congestion at Thampuranmukku

Traffic congestion at Thampuranmukku. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With six accidents and a death reported in the past two months, the Kazhakoottam police have identified four spots--Kazhakoottam stretch along the bypass, NH 66, Mukkola junction and Ambalathinkara as the most accident-prone areas in the region. In addition to frequent accidents and traffic violations reported from these regions, traffic cops have come across rule violations including drunken driving and speeding.  

However, as per the Kazhakoottam police, there has been a significant decrease in cases of rash and negligent driving due to increased fines for traffic violations. As many as 199 cases of rash driving and 172 cases of drunk driving were reported under the Kazhakoottam police in the last three months. 

Meanwhile, the Thumba Police have identified Thampuranmukku and Kuzhivila junction as the two major accident-prone areas under their limit, along the NH 66 bypass. “We manage traffic during peak hours between 8am and 11 am and between 3 pm and 8 pm. Most accidents occur during noon and after 9 pm. Vehicles speed on the road due to the absence of speed breakers,’’ said a police officer. 

