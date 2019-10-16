Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Authorities yet to find solution to reduce pedestrian casualties

There have been accidents involving passengers who try to board the KSRTC and private buses parked haphazardly at the East Fort Bus bay.

A woman trying to cross the road through the haphazardly parked KSRTC and private buses at East Fort

A woman trying to cross the road through the haphazardly parked KSRTC and private buses at East Fort. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There have been accidents involving passengers who try to board the KSRTC and private buses parked haphazardly at the East Fort Bus bay. According to the statistics by the District Crime Records Bureau, over 40 accidents occurred in the East Fort area till  September. Recently, a pillion rider on a two-wheeler was run over by a KSRTC bus when she was travelling from East Fort towards the overbridge area. 

But the authorities have turned a blind eye despite the loss of many lives. To put an end to this, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has intervened and asked the authorities concerned to find a solution. 
The issue was taken up by the commission based on a petition by M Vijayakumaran Nair, a resident of Poojappura, who raised the issue of traffic problems caused by the parking. The petition also sought to reschedule the buses in such as a way that East Fort is treated as the starting and ending point. He suggested that private buses should go through other routes.

The SHRC said the haphazard parking made it difficult for the pedestrians to cross the road. “Notices have been served on the district collector, KSRTC managing director and city police commissioner. They have to submit the reports within four weeks after which a decision will be taken,” said Antony Dominic, chairman, SHRC. 

Besides, the tussle between the KSRTC and private bus operators, another prime reason for accidents, is triggered by illegal parking. “Many motorists park their two-wheelers and cars in such a way that the path of the pedestrians is blocked. Pedestrians also do not cross the road carefully and are run over,” said a traffic police officer at East Fort.  

The SHRC had also brought to the notice of the city corporation that the skywalk project was much-needed due to the growing number of accidents. The proposed skywalk will be L-shaped to ensure the structure doesn’t disrupt the view of heritage structures. There will also be lifts for elderly pedestrians. But the project is yet to take off. Moving the bus bay also remains on paper. 

