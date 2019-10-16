Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K Mohankumar’s day usually begins at 4am. The UDF candidate in the Vattiyoorkavu assembly byelection ensures that he visits the temple before campaigning. “I can’t stick to a schedule as various engagements might interrupt previously planned routines. On Monday, I had to change my campaign schedule as a party member passed away. But we make sure that we adhere to 70 per cent of the schedule,” he says.

Campaigning begins around 6am and the candidate reaches home by 11pm. “Continuous travel results in body aches. Travelling is a tedious job when the roads are in a bad state. In an open vehicle, it is worse with the scorching sun and rain. Nevertheless, I can’t afford to miss any rally as there are only a few days left to cover the entire constituency,” says Mohankumar.

In the past 12 days, the candidate did not have the luxury to have breakfast with his family. On Tuesday, however, breakfast was a family affair. Chappati, fish curry and tea were served. “We have not got to spend time as a family ever since the campaigning commenced,” says Manisha Devi, his daughter. Mohankumar’s wife, Anijakumari, and Manisha often accompany the candidate for campaigning. “We usually join members of the All India Mahila Congress,” says Anijakumari.

Mohankumar believes in the power of education. Recently, he received his doctorate in political science for ‘A case study of the Congress party in Thiruvananthapuram district’. “Development strategies must be planned efficiently, according to the nature of the constituency which is a combination of both village and town. A sewage system must be implemented. People are aware that I have adhered to my promises during my past tenure. Sanctioning funds for schemes is also necessary,” he says.

By 6.40am, party representatives began to assemble in front of his house in Nalanchira. DCC secretary Kaimanam Prabhakaran and DCC member Rajendrababu were among them. By 7.15am, Mohankumar bade goodbye to his daughter and left for the day’s activities.

