Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Food safety panel plans to lay healthy diet on students’ table

With childhood obesity and related health problems becoming a burning problem in the state, the Commissionerate of Food Safety has decided to tackle it head on.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With childhood obesity and related health problems becoming a burning problem in the state, the Commissionerate of Food Safety has decided to tackle it head-on. It is planning to implement various strategies to reach out to children, parents and teachers at a much more broader scale.

It has decided to constitute state-level and district-level committees to implement its strategies effectively. “For dietary-based intervention at the school level, we have a project called ‘safe and nutritious food at school’. But it is limited to selected schools. To reach out to a wider audience with the message of taking up nutritious food, new strategies are needed,” said Ratan U Kelkar, Food Safety Commissioner.

“Some of the plans we have in mind include appointing college students, teachers and parents as health and wellness coordinators, engagement of professional bodies and others. Also, we had a couple of meetings with the Civil Supplies Department to procure and distribute only fortified food from the public distribution system,” added Ratan. 

To reach out to its targeted group, the Commissionerate is also planning to tie up with Network of Professionals of Food and Nutrition in India (NetPro.FaN), Indian Medical Association, Kerala State IT Mission, National eGovernance Division and others.According to Kelkar, some of the activities being planned at schools include bringing a change in school canteen policy, organizing eat right days, designing healthy plate/lunch boxes and snacks for children and others.  

Meanwhile, in a brainstorming session organised by the Commissionerate at Thycaud government guest house, on Tuesday, participants said that school children were at risk of serious long-term health problems, including type 2 diabetes, heart ailments, cholesterol, among others. Some other participants pointed out that authorities concerned should have separate strategies for government and private schools. 

“While students of private schools are generally found to be overweight, students of government schools are found to be undernourished. Also, the scope of behavioural change should be explored while imparting diet lessons,” said a participant. In the first-ever Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey India 2016–18, released by the Healthy Ministry in the first week of the month, the state has the fifth highest number of overweight adolescents aged 10–19 years per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp