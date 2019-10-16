‘Legal aspects to be checked before final nod to Sabarimala airport’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as differences persist between the government and the CPI over the proposed Sabarimala airport at Cheruvally estate, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said any final decision on giving compensation for the land would be taken after looking into all legal matters.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Kanam said the state cabinet has already clarified that the land belongs to government. The district collectors have been asked to go ahead with the process in this regard. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran chose to play down the stand taken by NSS ahead of the bypolls. The NSS has not come up with any political decision so far, said Kanam.

NSS’ decision to ditch the ‘equi-distance’ plan for the ‘right distance’ are mere terminologies. “Within the NSS and the SNDP, there are people with clear political stand. They vote according to their political preferences. The NSS has the right to come up with its stand. The Left does not want to respond to religious and community organisations,” said Kanam.