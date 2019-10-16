To prep amateur theatre artists for stage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first of its kind, ‘Youth Theatre Festival of Kerala’, a short play competition, will be organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KYWF) in January 2020 to provide amateur theatre groups and young artists a platform to showcase their talents to a larger audience.

As part of the festival, a two-day workshop will be held today at the Koothambalam in Vylopilly Samskriti Bhavan and Cameo Light Akademy.

The workshop will be inaugurated at 10 am at the Koothambalam. P Biju, vice chairman of KYWF; Minimol Abraham, member secretary, KYWF; Hari, chairman, Kerala Automobile; Actor Indrans; theatre artists Gireesh Sopanam and Mini, and light designer Sreekanth Cameo will also be part of the programme.

“The workshops have been designed in a unique way for young artists to learn and know more about plays,” said an organiser. The first day of the workshop will delve into classic and realistic plays along with a few contemporary themes. It will also focus on novels that have been adapted into plays, contemporary dance drama and theatre journalism. Interactions with young theatre professionals will also be held.

In the workshop held in Cameo Light Academy, participants will be taught stage lighting and sound. The workshop will highlight prominent theatres in India. Directors enrolling for the short play competition should be aged between 18 to 40. Plays written from 2010 till date are eligible. A district-level screening will be conducted and three winners will be shortlisted from each district along with a prize grant of H25,000, H10,000 and H5,000 respectively. Winners placed first will get to stage their place at the Youth Theatre Festival.

In the state-level competition, the first prize will be H1,00,000. Second and third prize winners will be awarded H75,000 and H50,000 respectively. Applications for the short play competition should be submitted to the respective district offices of the Youth Welfare Board before October 30.