Injured stray dog euthanised after being hit by a bus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A dog was euthanised here after it suffered severe injuries in an accident at Sasthamangalam junction Wednesday early morning. The dog was hit by a private bus. Locals allege that the bus driver did not heed the warning calls of the onlookers and had deliberately hit the dog. The Museum police and Sasthamangalam councillor Bindu intervened after the situation escalated to a scuffle, with the bus staff being held back by the locals. According to museum police, representatives of People for Animals (PFA) and the bus staff took the dog to the nearest veterinary hospital.

The dog was later taken to Malayinkeezhu veterinary hospital after officials at the first clinic expressed their helplessness.

“The dog was in a very bad condition. Its spine had broken and intestines were out. There was nothing to be done. The doctor at Malayinkeezhu veterinary hospital certified euthanasia. The bus staff paid a small fine,” said Gokul, PFA representative.

Since it was stray dog, no case has been filed against the offenders. “We usually file a case in such cases. However, it is a stray dog and no one has come forward with a complaint,” the museum police said.

In another incident, a puppy was hit by a vehicle in Sreekariyam and was brought to the Veterinary hospital in Kudappanakkunnu. It has a skull fracture and is currently under PFAs care.

