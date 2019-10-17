Kanivu 108 employees call off strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flash strike by a section of employees of the Kanivu 108 ambulance network was called off on Wednesday night. The GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) which operates the network said the services were restored by 10.30 p.m.

The strike call was made owing to some dispute over salary payment between the staff and the operator. The flash strike which started around 5 pm on the day put the patients in distress. While the operator claimed that only 50 per cent of services were affected, the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited, which manages network, maintained that the strike call did not affect services.

“The staff who struck work were those who were inducted from the erstwhile 108 ambulance network that was operational at Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts. They didn’t give us prior notice and parked the ambulances around 5 pm,” said an officer with GVK EMRI.

The officer said that the dispute was over some conditions in the agreement with the staff, including payment of wages. The staffers who stayed away from duty said services were disrupted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

The GVK EMRI officers said the issues with the employees were settled but refused to divulge details.

Officers of the Health Department said that the disruption of ambulance service was in violation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act.

Earlier, in a similar strike called by ambulance staff associations in Tamil Nadu last year raising a charter of demands including pay hike was declared illegal by the Madras High Court.