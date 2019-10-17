KWA provides 25 lakh connections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of new water connections provided by Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has exceeded 25 lakh in the state. KWA achieved this goal by adding 80,894 new connections in the past six months. This was announced during a review meeting of the projects chaired by Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty.

There are now 25,20,963 connections in the domestic, non-domestic, industrial and other sectors. In this backdrop, it has been decided to increase the target for the number of connections this year to three lakh.

Currently, 23,51,089 households are provided with water through KWA pipes. There are now 1,51,515 connections in the non-domestic category. The industrial connection rose to 2,014. It also provides 16,345 connections in other categories.

KWA will install solar panels across 40 acres of land at Mankalmada in Chittoor, Palakkad. The plan is to commission the plant on August 15, 2020. The company will sign an agreement with ANERT this week. The electricity generated there will be transferred to KSEB. It is expected to cost Rs 50 crore.

Including this project, KWA is now proposing projects worth Rs 256.60 crore for energy conservation under ‘Rebuild Kerala’. This includes seven drinking water supply schemes worth Rs 182.60 crore for people residing in flood-affected areas.

KWA is currently implementing 719 projects worth Rs 28,882.29 crore. Of these, 118 projects will be implemented within three months, 285 projects in one year and 149 projects in two years.

Around 167 projects will be completed within five years.

The final version of the projects to be implemented under the Centre’s Jal Jivan Mission is also taking shape. Under this scheme, KWA aims to provide clean water for houses in collaboration with gram panchayats. An agreement has been reached with five gram panchayats in this regard. At the meeting, the minister said that more measures should be taken to reduce the operational costs of water authority and increase its efficiency. He also suggested that stringent interventions be made to reduce pipe fractures.