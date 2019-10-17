Three fronts step up campaign in Vattiyoorkavu ahead of bypolls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With open campaign set to end by Saturday evening, candidates from UDF, LDF and NDA were engaged in hectic electioneering in Vattiyoorkavu which is headed for the assembly bypoll on October 21.

Chandy, Muraleedharan add zing

UDF candidate K Mohankumar’s roadshow began sharp at 9am on Wednesday from Thozhuvancode temple premises near Kanjirampara. Adding firepower to Mohankumar’s campaign was the presence of senior leaders Oommen Chandy and K Muraleedharan.

On expected lines, UDF kept the Sabarimala issue alive throughout the campaign on Wednesday. Chandy, who inaugurated Mohankumar’s roadshow, said the Sabarimala imbroglio began after the LDF government tried to implement the Supreme Court order with scant regard for the sentiments of lakhs of believers.

The former Chief Minister also referred to Mohankumar as the ideal person to continue with the development initiatives initiated by Muraleedhran. He also portrayed Mohankumar as a well known face for voters in Vattiyoorkavu thanks to the numerous development projects he sprearheaded during his stint as the MLA of Thiruvananthapuram North.

Muraleedharan, the former MLA from Vattiyoorkavu, entertained the crowd with his typical one-liners and witty remarks. He took potshots at the CPM, referring to the case involving CPM state secretary’s son Binoy Kodiyeri.

After the public meeting, Mohankumar’s roadshow covered more than 50 points in Peroorkada area in the forenoon. In the afternoon, the roadshow covered Sasthamangalam area and was inaugurated by Thiruvananthapuram MLA V S Sivakumar.

Braving evening rain, campaigning went on briskly till 8.30pm

Visit to alma mater

For LDF candidate V K Prasanth, the campaign on Wednesday was both nostalgic and memorable. He campaigned at the Law Academy Law College in Peroorkada where his oratorical and leadership skills were honed during his stint as a law student in the 2002-2005 period.

Prasanth listed the numerous initiatives that he spearheaded as Mayor to the students and sought their support. He acknowledged the efforts of a number of students who were part of the relief efforts launched by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation when floods and landslides ravaged the Malabar region.

The saffron bandwagon

NDA candidate S Suresh’s campaign began from near the Ayyankali statue near Kudapanakunnu. Former State Police Chief T P Senkumar inaugurated the day’s campaign. A number of youngsters on bikes accompanied Suresh as he toured various areas in Kudappanakunnu in the forenoon.