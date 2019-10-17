Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

To develop upcoming theatre artists in society

A theatre workshop organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board as part of the Youth Theatre Festival of Kerala was held at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A theatre workshop organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board as part of the Youth Theatre Festival of Kerala was held at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan on Wednesday. The workshop was attended by 30 young artists from various districts in the state. Theatre artists Sivakumar K, Gireesh Sopanam and light designer Sreekanth Cameo engaged the students during the first session of the programme. 

“The workshop aims to develop upcoming theatre artists in society. Through the workshop we are trying to impart the knowledge that we never received during our time, ” said A K Sujith, who has been active in the field for the past 25 years. Participants were all ears for the session held by Gireesh Sopanam and Sivakumar K which primarily focussed on the stylised theatre form developed by Kavalam Narayana Panicker, a pioneer in the field. 

The difference between stylised and realistic theatre plays, types of acting, expressions and body movements used was discussed. “Body movements and expression have more significance in stylised theatre art. The drama can be understood visually without knowing the language,” said Gireesh Sopanam. Factors such as space and props used in theatre plays, type of stages, skills and knowledge needed for light designing, fundamentals of lighting and types of lights were some of the topics discussed in the one-hour session taken by Sreekanth Cameo.    

Shylaja P Ambu, a theatre artist who was present at the workshop for teaching students about the intricacies of doing a solo performance, believes that there is no age barrier for learning theatre. “We can share our experiences and acquire new knowledge from other artists through the workshop,” she said. ‘Matsyagandhi’, a play by Sajitha Madathil, was demonstrated during the course of the workshop. The first day of the workshop also featured a discussion on realistic drama based on the theatre play ‘Veendum Bhagavante Maranam’ directed by Hazim Amara. The last session of the day featured a round table discussion on theatre journalism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp