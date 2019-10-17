By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A theatre workshop organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board as part of the Youth Theatre Festival of Kerala was held at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan on Wednesday. The workshop was attended by 30 young artists from various districts in the state. Theatre artists Sivakumar K, Gireesh Sopanam and light designer Sreekanth Cameo engaged the students during the first session of the programme.

“The workshop aims to develop upcoming theatre artists in society. Through the workshop we are trying to impart the knowledge that we never received during our time, ” said A K Sujith, who has been active in the field for the past 25 years. Participants were all ears for the session held by Gireesh Sopanam and Sivakumar K which primarily focussed on the stylised theatre form developed by Kavalam Narayana Panicker, a pioneer in the field.

The difference between stylised and realistic theatre plays, types of acting, expressions and body movements used was discussed. “Body movements and expression have more significance in stylised theatre art. The drama can be understood visually without knowing the language,” said Gireesh Sopanam. Factors such as space and props used in theatre plays, type of stages, skills and knowledge needed for light designing, fundamentals of lighting and types of lights were some of the topics discussed in the one-hour session taken by Sreekanth Cameo.

Shylaja P Ambu, a theatre artist who was present at the workshop for teaching students about the intricacies of doing a solo performance, believes that there is no age barrier for learning theatre. “We can share our experiences and acquire new knowledge from other artists through the workshop,” she said. ‘Matsyagandhi’, a play by Sajitha Madathil, was demonstrated during the course of the workshop. The first day of the workshop also featured a discussion on realistic drama based on the theatre play ‘Veendum Bhagavante Maranam’ directed by Hazim Amara. The last session of the day featured a round table discussion on theatre journalism.