Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A motorless vehicle to reduce e-waste

Collecting and processing e-waste, a major urban pollutant, and getting rid of it has always been a daunting task.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Jino Joy Joseph and S Ushakumari

Jino Joy Joseph and S Ushakumari

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Collecting and processing e-waste, a major urban pollutant, and getting rid of it has always been a daunting task. Intending to reduce the e-waste generated in the automobile industry, Jino Joy Joseph, a former research scholar from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, under the guidance of S Ushakumari, professor and head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, has developed a motorless electric vehicle.

The motorless electric vehicle which was developed as part of Jino’s research project comprises a geared electric bike controlled by an electronic circuit. “Initially, I had made a motorised vehicle but later I considered exploring further. The motorless electric vehicle is cost-effective and pollution-free. The idea was developed upon seeing the huge amount of e-waste accumulated in the automobile industry which is extremely difficult to process,” said Jino.

Innovative drive technology has been employed, replacing the current petrol engine, with a motorless power plant working on magnetic energy. The vehicle is as powerful as a conventional petrol engine-powered bike. This indigenous technology requires only very few electronic components. Vehicles currently on roads, including multi-cylinder ones, can be modified into a cost-effective motorless geared electric vehicle. 

“As part of the research, two types of vehicles were designed and developed -- a motorised and motorless vehicle. In the electric vehicle, petrol is replaced with electrical energy which is environment-friendly and economical. Motors used in two-wheelers are usually costly, so we thought of going motorless,  making it more economical,” said Ushakumari, who assisted Jino in the project. 

The college had applied for patenting the vehicle in 2017 and  2019. It is believed that this technology has great commercial implementation potential. Several research projects on electric vehicle technology are presently progressing at the college with financial support from the Central and state governments. “The project will be patented soon,” said Ushakumari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
e-waste
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp