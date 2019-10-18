Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Engineering marvel from past

Built in 1877, the Punalur suspension bridge in Kollam charms the architectural enthusiasts, historians and visitors alike

Published: 18th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Aathira Haridas

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Oozing an old-world charm across the Kallada river is an architectural wonder, a 19th-century relic that attracts curious visitors-the Punalur Suspension Bridge. Right at the heart of Punalur town, overlooking the Kallada river. History sleeps here. Architectural enthusiasts will be in their element here, as it is one structure that continues to elicit awe in passersby. As you saunter across the bridge, know that you are taking a peek at a major point in history. 

The massive arches and the structure leaves you awestruck, the bridge being unlike any you will come across in south India. It was constructed during the time of erstwhile Travancore King Ayiliyam Thirunal Rama Varma. It was diwan Nanu Pillai who gave sanction to construct the bridge. This 400-ft bridge was set up in 1877. It was British engineer Albert Henry who supervised the work which had started in 1871. 

The construction of the suspension bridge is unique. “Its engineering is still a mystery. The bridge was instrumental in changing the face of Kollam. Although it was built to prevent the entry of wild animals, which used to destroy  crops, the bridge paved the way for massive development and helped in furthering trade in Kollam,” said history researcher Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan.

“More than 200 labourers are believed to have worked on the bridge. And most of the materials were brought from England,” he added.Walking across the bridge is itself an experience as it gently wobbles with every step. The wooden planks are made from Kambakam wood. The bridge is suspended from iron chains, all of which are connected at one end to the inside of the four wells via four huge discs.

It is a monument protected under the Department of Archaeology. The bridge is now only open to pedestrians. “It is an engineering marvel. Had we used the bridge continuously, then we could have let light vehicles pass over it even now. We are not planning to bring in any more developments there. The bridge comprises 50 per cent iron. The rest fifty per cent is masonry and wood. Periodical checks are required to ensure that the iron doesn’t rust. It is a great example of perfect engineering,” said an official with the archaeology department. 

It was in 2014 that the bridge was opened after renovation. Conservation works for the first phase was completed then. Later, more work on addressing safety concerns, general lighting and seating arrangements were carried out. The bridge was later opened in 2018. The bridge remains closed on Monday and is open from 8am till 8:30pm.

ABOUT THE BRIDGE
●Constructed during the time of erstwhile Travancore King Ayiliyam Thirunal 
Rama Varma. 
●It took  around 7 years for its construction.
●The bridge comprises 50 per cent iron. The rest fifty per cent is masonry 
and wood
●It is now a protected monument under the Department of Archeology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp