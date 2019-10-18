‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest attracts huge crowds

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Huge crowds continue to flock the kiosks of the ongoing ‘Kozhukatta’ food fest, branded as an ‘indigenous food celebration’. The event is being organised by Earth Foundation in association with the National Service Scheme units of University College, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology for Women (LBSITW) Poojappura and Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering (SCTCE) Pappanamcode. The festival offers a wide range of delectable food items with the footfall being much bigger than expected. Rice porridge and chammanthi served with a spoon made of jackfruit leaves remains the main attraction at the fest.

“Poornam kozhukattai, a dish from Tamil Nadu is my favourite item, it looks like an ‘Ila Ada’ and is very tasty. Other than that, ‘uppu kozhukatta’, banana-stuffed puttu and ‘cholaputtu’ are also delicious,” said Athira B Pillai, a third-year applied electronics student from LBSITW.

“I didn’t expect home-made food to be this tasty. Not only me, but most of my friends have decided to include healthy, home-made and indigenous food devoid of preservatives in our daily diet,” she added.

The food fest is organised with the theme of ‘healthy diets for a #zerohunger world’. The three-day event offers preparations like ‘kozhukatta’, ‘ila ada’, ‘valsan’, ‘aval’, ‘momo’, ‘therali’, ‘avalose podi’ and ‘uppumavu’. “Our ancestors always ate healthily.

But we have become accustomed to eating processed foods packed in plastic and preserved using carcinogenic ingredients,” Bharat Govind G S, co-founder of Earth Foundation. “Local food products must be encouraged, this would also boost micro-economy. Through this fest, we aim to encourage the intake of home-made foods,” he added.

As part of the fest, various programmes including talks and cultural events are being organised. While Wednesday’s event was held at University College, LBSITW hosted the event on Thursday. On Friday, events will be organised at SCTCE. The festival will come to an end with a slew on cultural programmes on Friday at Manaveeyam Veedhi.