Father held for sexually abusing minor daughter

The arrested, Vinod, a native of Arangamugal in Neyyattinkara, had abused the girl at their residence during her summer holidays last April.

Published: 19th October 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old man was arrested by Neyyattinkara police on Friday for allegedly sexually abusing his 10-year-old daughter, and a search is on for another person who is also involved in the crime. The arrested, Vinod, a native of Arangamugal in Neyyattinkara, had abused the girl at their residence during her summer holidays last April. The girl’s mother who was deaf and dumb was not aware of the incident. 

However, the crime came to light when the victim, a Class V student of a school at Kamukinkodu, revealed the incident to the school authorities last week.The school authorities informed the Chief Welfare Committee (CWC) and they eventually informed the police. Following the complaint, the police took Vinod into custody and would produce him before the magistrate on Saturday. 

The CWC recorded the statement of the victim who was later subjected to a medical examination. The accused has been booked under POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim alleged apathy from the part of the police in registering a case when they approached them. 

“We first informed the incident to the police. But they never registered a case. But we will ensure that the accused would get maximum punishment,” a relative said.

However, the police said there had been no delay and they registered a case as soon as the CWC approached them with the complaint. The police also said the relatives of the victim never approached them with a complaint.

